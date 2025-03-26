Politics

Hegseth Boasts ‘I Know Exactly What I’m Doing’ After Stunning War Plan Leak

NO REGRETS

The defense secretary claimed “nobody was texting war plans” again and again and again.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters after being interviewed in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 21, 2025. Donald Trump announced earlier that Boeing has been awarded the contract for the Air Force's next-generation stealth fighter plane, which the 47th US president said would be named the F-47. (Photo by Annabelle GORDON / AFP) (Photo by ANNABELLE GORDON/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaJon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
PoliticsWhite House Insiders Pile on Single ‘F***ing Idiot’ for Epic Group Chat Fail
Janna Brancolini
Crime & JusticeTop Doctor Accused of Attempting to Murder Wife on Hiking Trail
Tom Sanders
PoliticsAtlantic Editor Threatens to Release More Texts From Trump Officials’ War Plan Group Chat
Julia Ornedo