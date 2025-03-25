Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Read the Messages from Trump Officials’ Group War Chat
LEFT ON READ
The so-called “small group” has created big problems for the administration.
Tom Sanders
Reporter
Published
Mar. 25 2025
10:40AM EDT
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters
Tom Sanders
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Jeremy Clarkson Trashes ‘Idiot’ Musk Over ‘Hilarious’ Tesla Attacks
Leigh Kimmins
Media
Jon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
Politics
Stunned Trump Learns of Massive Security Breach: ‘They Had WHAT?’
Jasmine Venet
Opinion
Usha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
Politics
Hillary Clinton Gives Perfect Response After Trump Admin’s War Plans Leak
Erkki Forster