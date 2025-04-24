Politics

Hegseth Claps Back After His Pentagon Makeup Studio Is Revealed

The Defense secretary made a jab at the press that his backers will likely appreciate.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Pete Hegseth
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lashed out Wednesday after a report alleged that he modified a room in the Pentagon to equip it with a makeup studio.

Responding on X, Hegseth first called the CBS News report a “totally fake story.”

“No ‘orders and no ‘makeup’— but whatever,“ he wrote, following that up with a characteristic jab at the press.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defends himself on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning.

“We should have installed tampon machines in every men’s bathroom at DoD instead,” he added. “The leftist ‘news’ media would have loved that.”

According to the report, Hegseth ordered the renovation to the green room beside the Pentagon’s press briefing room with television hits in mind. Hegseth made one such appearance Tuesday morning on Fox News, his former employer, in which he threatened ex-aides with prosecution amid a second leak scandal.

One source told CBS that additions included a new chair and a large mirror that had makeup lights. A Defense official said Hegseth does his own makeup.

The project’s cost was several thousand dollars, two sources told the outlet.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.

When asked about the renovations, a Defense Department spokesperson said they were not out of the ordinary.

“Changes and upgrades to the Pentagon Briefing Room are nothing new and routinely happen during changes in an administration,” they told CBS, adding: “For this upgrade we were deliberately conservative and opted for several less expensive, on-hand materiel solutions.”

