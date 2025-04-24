Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lashed out Wednesday after a report alleged that he modified a room in the Pentagon to equip it with a makeup studio.

Responding on X, Hegseth first called the CBS News report a “totally fake story.”

“No ‘orders and no ‘makeup’— but whatever,“ he wrote, following that up with a characteristic jab at the press.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should have installed tampon machines in every men’s bathroom at DoD instead,” he added. “The leftist ‘news’ media would have loved that.”

1) Totally fake story. No “orders” and no “makeup” — but whatever.



2) We should have installed tampon machines in every men’s bathroom at DoD instead — the leftist “news” media would have loved that. https://t.co/7LypyVObXJ — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 23, 2025

According to the report, Hegseth ordered the renovation to the green room beside the Pentagon’s press briefing room with television hits in mind. Hegseth made one such appearance Tuesday morning on Fox News, his former employer, in which he threatened ex-aides with prosecution amid a second leak scandal.

One source told CBS that additions included a new chair and a large mirror that had makeup lights. A Defense official said Hegseth does his own makeup.

The project’s cost was several thousand dollars, two sources told the outlet.

When asked about the renovations, a Defense Department spokesperson said they were not out of the ordinary.

“Changes and upgrades to the Pentagon Briefing Room are nothing new and routinely happen during changes in an administration,” they told CBS, adding: “For this upgrade we were deliberately conservative and opted for several less expensive, on-hand materiel solutions.”