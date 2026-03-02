Hegseth Defends Trump’s Iran War With a Big Lie

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a series of contradictory and cringeworthy declarations while rallying support for Donald Trump’s war in Iran.

Hegseth spoke from the Pentagon for the first time on Monday after the U.S. began striking Iran overnight on Saturday in an ongoing campaign. At least four U.S. service members have been killed.

“We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it,” the former Fox News personality turned Cabinet official declared right out of the gate, while accusing Iran of hostilities and terrorist activities for decades.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press conference on US military action in Iran, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on March 2, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images