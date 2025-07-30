Hegseth Secretly Discussed Leaving the Pentagon to Run for Office

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth privately discussed running for political office in Tennessee next year, according to a report.

Two people who said they spoke directly with Hegseth about the matter told NBC News that the conversations focused on potential bids for elected office, including a possible 2026 run for governor in the state where he lives.

Because the Department of Defense prohibits civilian employees from seeking political office, Hegseth would need to resign before launching a campaign. NBC News reported that both sources said it remains unclear whether Hegseth intends to move forward, but that he had seriously contemplated the idea.

Another person who spoke to Hegseth last week said the defense secretary was “very, very clear” that he would not run in Tennessee and denied having considered it. Pentagon Chief Spokesman Sean Parnell also rejected the claims in a statement, insisting that “Hegseth’s focus remains solely on serving under President Trump.”

As the Pentagon prohibits civilian employees from seeking political office, Pete Hegseth would need to resign before launching a campaign. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“Fake news NBC is so desperate for attention, they are shopping around a made up story… again,” Parnell told the network. “Only two options exist: either the ‘sources’ are imaginary or these reporters are getting punked. Secretary Hegseth’s focus remains solely on serving under President Trump and advancing the America First mission at the Department of Defense.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Pentagon for additional comment.

Hegseth previously sought elected office in his home state of Minnesota, launching a U.S. Senate bid in 2012 before dropping out after failing to secure the Republican nomination.

The prospect of Hegseth’s departure could further unsettle the Trump administration. Hegseth’s move to green-light pausing weapons shipments to Ukraine was reported to have caused chaos in the White House.

Pete Hegseth has continued to make headlines throughout his tenure as defense secretary under the Trump administration. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

That’s just one of several incidents that have rocked his tenure as defense secretary under the Trump administration. He’s also been accused of causing chaos at the Pentagon by firing aides, and is currently scrambling to denounce a review from the DOD inspector general into his actions during the Signalgate scandal.

The review into that controversy—which became public when a journalist revealed he was accidentally included in a Signal group chat in which Hegseth and other Trump officials discussed sensitive military plans—was denounced by Parnell on Tuesday as a “witch hunt.”

NBC News reported that Hegseth may not meet the eligibility requirements for running for office in Tennessee, even if he does decide to run. Legislation states that he must have lived in the state for at least seven consecutive years prior to the election. But he may have only moved to the state three years ago, the network reported, citing public records.