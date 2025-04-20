Pete Hegseth had another sensitive Signal chat he used to discuss upcoming strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen—this one including his wife, brother and even his personal lawyer.

The stunning revelation was revealed Sunday in The New York Times, with the newspaper reporting that he shared “detailed” information on the March 15 airstrikes before they happened.

It is the second Signal-related scandal Hegseth has endured in recent weeks. Last month, The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg claimed that he had been inadvertently added to another Signal group chat with top Trump administration national security officials in which they discussed sensitive planning details for the military operation.

Some of the Times’ sources claimed that Hegseth shared similar flight schedules for the planes involved—F/A-18 Hornets—in both group chats.

The Atlantic’s editor Jeffrey Goldberg revealed in March that he was inadvertently added to a Signal group chat by Mike Waltz (C) which included Hegseth (R). Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer, is a former Fox News producer. Despite not being a Defense Department employee, she has reportedly been attending sensitive diplomatic meetings alongside her husband.

Meanwhile, Hegseth’s brother, Phil joined the Department of Homeland Security as a senior adviser and liaison to the Defense Department, the Pentagon confirmed in late March.

Timothy Parlatore, Hegseth’s personal lawyer for the past eight years, was also assigned a job at the Pentagon in March as a Navy commander in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps as a reservist.

The new Signal chat, reportedly named “Defense| Team Huddle” included around a dozen of Hegseth’s other personal and professional aides, including his chief of staff Joe Kasper, who signed a memo in March authorizing a probe into “recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information involving sensitive communications.”

Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Rauchet (L), has reportedly been accompanying her husband on several professional engagements including sensitive meetings. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Times added that two of Hegseth’s senior advisers, Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick—who have since been fired as part of the investigation into leaks at the Pentagon—were also members of the chat.

Caldwell and Selnick, along with a third colleague named Colin Carroll, who was also fired as a part of the leak investigation, railed against the Pentagon’s “baseless attacks” in a statement Saturday.

“We are incredibly disappointed by the manner in which our service at the Department of Defense ended,” they wrote in a statement on X over the weekend. “Unnamed Pentagon officials have slandered our character with baseless attacks on our way out the door.”

Hegseth used his private phone number to make and access the Signal chat with his wife and brother, the Times reported.

Several of the Gray Lady’s sources said he had initially created the group to discuss routine administrative information.

They noted that he did not typically use “Defense| Team Huddle” to discuss sensitive military operations, but that he had shared information on the Yemen strikes in the group around the same time he had sent out similar details to the other Signal group chat. He also was reportedly warned against using his personal phone number and Signal to begin with.

Hegseth reportedly used his private phone number to create and access the Signal group chat. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“The truth is that there is an informal group chat that started before confirmation of his closest advisers,” a U.S. official told The Times. “Nothing classified was ever discussed on that chat.”

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

In a March 24 essay, The Atlantic’s editor revealed that he was inadvertently added to a Signal group chat with high-level Trump administration officials by National Security Adviser Michael Waltz.

In the chat, several top government officials, including Hegseth, discussed sensitive military operations in Yemen while Goldberg sat idly by.

Although Hegseth insisted that no “war plans” were discussed on the Signal group chat that featured Goldberg, the Pentagon’s acting inspector general announced early April that he would review Hegseth’s use of the commercial messaging app.

“The objective of this evaluation is to determine the extent to which the secretary of defense and other DoD personnel complied with DoD policies and procedures for the use of a commercial messaging application for official business,” the acting inspector general, Steven Stebbins, said in an April 3 letter to Hegseth.