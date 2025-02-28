Politics

Hegseth’s Lackey Berates Reporters for Not Cheering for Trump

OFFENSE DEPARTMENT

A meeting between journalists and the Pentagon’s new spokesperson turned into a total circus, according to a report.

Dan Ladden-Hall
Breaking News Editor

The Pete Hegseth-led Defense Department’s new chief spokesperson Sean Parnell held a tense meeting with reporters in which he asked if they are “rooting” for President Trump and questioned why it wouldn’t be fair for him to expect them to cheer on the MAGA leader, according to a report.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
