Heidi and Spencer Officially Separated

It’s official: Heidi Montag filed for legal separation from Spencer Pratt in a Santa Monica courthouse Tuesday, listing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. By filing for legal separation instead of divorce, she now gains propriety over all earnings she makes. Us Weekly reports that Heidi is moving in with her friend Jennifer Bunney, once featured on The Hills, and that the two are planning on starring in yet another reality show. Bunney told Us “The show will depict who we really are, without the producers trying to create situations.” On Friday, Heidi’s PR rep told TMZ that she is “looking to move out due to all the fake bad press that Spencer controls. She’s tired of it and…wants to focus on her acting career.”