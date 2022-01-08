CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Infamous ‘Hollywood Madam’ Ditches Nevada Home After Pet Parrot Is Shot
BIRD BLASTER
Read it at Pahrump Valley Times
Heidi Fleiss, the infamous “Hollywood Madam” who was convicted of running a lucrative prostitution ring in Los Angeles and later served time for tax evasion, is leaving her longtime home in Nevada. Fleiss, who went by the moniker Madam Alex, maintains a large collection of pet exotic parrots, one of which was hit in the leg by a shot from a BB gun just before Christmas. She’s not forgiving and forgetting, though: The former ringleader has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the bird blaster. Fleiss told the Pahrump Valley Times she’s purchased property in Missouri and plans to be living there full-time by the end of February, vacating her home of 15 years in Pahrump.