Heidi Klum Saved Son From Drowning

This no April Fools’ Day prank. Heidi Klum and her bodyguard boyfriend, Martin Kirsten, saved her 7-year-old son, Henry, and two nannies from being pulled into a riptide while vacationing in Hawaii on Sunday. “Of course, as a mother, I was very scared for my child and everyone else in the water,” Klum told Us Weekly. “Henry is a strong swimmer and was able to swim back to land. We got everyone else out safely.” And there are photos too: Entertainment Tonight posted a picture Monday of Klum pulling Henry from the water.