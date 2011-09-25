Hells Angels Leader Shot Dead

CHEAT SHEET
Jeffrey "Jethro" Pettigrew, 51, the president of the San Jose chapter of the Hell's Angels motorcycle gang, was shot dead in a hotel casino in Sparks, Nev., late Friday. Two members of the rival bike group Vagos were injured. A fight reportedly broke out between members of the gangs Friday and shots were fired. One Hells Angels member, Cesar Villagrana, has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. Villagrana reportedly shot into the crowd during the brawl, but police don't believe he fired the shot that killed Pettigrew.