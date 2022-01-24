Upgrade Your Winter Wear With Up to 50% Off This Top-of-the-Line Brand
Winter Wonder Wardrobe
Helly Hansen makes premium winter wear designed to combat the harshest climates (but stylish enough for next year’s holiday card). Right now, you can score up to 50% off men’s, women’s, and kids’ sale. Winter weather has nothing on these top-of-the line designs.
Save over $100 on this stylish parka. The faux fur hood is detachable, so you can customize your look, with a water-repellant outer layer to keep you extra toasty on those wintry mix days.
W Blossom Puffy Parka
40% Off Original Price of $280
This no-stitch quilting packs in just as much warmth and wind-resistance as bulky jackets, with sleek and modern lines. And bonus? The whole jacket (except the zipper) is made from one material – polyester – to make it easier to recycle when it's worn out (you know, in a decade or so).
Mono Material Hooded Insulator
40% Off Original Price of $130
A snow day with the kids or grandkids has never been cuter – or warmer. This rainy weather set includes pants and a jacket made of the same materials professional fisherman use to stay dry. Built-in reflectors create visibility on the grayest of days for playtime that’s fun and safe.
K Bergen Fleece Pu Rainset
40% Off Original Price of $100
