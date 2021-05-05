CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Iowa Man Charged With Murder of 10-Year-Old Girl During Sleepover
BEHIND BARS
Read it at Des Moines Register
Ten-year-old Breasia Taylor went missing in July after a sleepover with her half-brother at his father’s home. Now the father, registered sex offender Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, the Des Moines Register reports. Breasia’s remains were found in March by fishermen; authorities say she was shot to death. Dinkins has a sex offense conviction on his record for sexual contact with a 5-year-old when he was 17. Aishia Lankford, Breasia’s mother, has said she did not believe Dinkins was dangerous. “Breasia was with her brother. And he was visiting his father,” she told the Quad-City Times after her daughter’s disappearance. “I never imagined I would be here talking about this.”