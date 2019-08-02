Florida Officials Declare Public Health Emergency Over Spike in Hepatitis Cases

Read it at NBC Miami
The recent spike in hepatitis A cases has led state officials to declare a public-health emergency. Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees on Friday issued the declaration to alert residents to the dangers of the contagious disease and allow for more treatment and testing. So far in 2019, officials have counted 2,034 cases, compared with 548 cases in all of 2018 and 276 cases in 2017. Hepatitis A, which can be prevented through vaccination, is caused by a liver-infecting virus and often spread when people don’t wash their hands after using the restroom and handle food, drinks, or objects.