Here Are the Athletes and Teams Boycotting Games to Protest the Shooting of Jacob Blake

In the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the growing furor over the associated protests, multiple professional athletes and sports teams announced Wednesday that they had elected to boycott or postpone matches scheduled for the coming days.

Baseball

Major League Baseball said in a statement it would “respect” the protest of teams that elected to boycott or postpone games.

Milwaukee Brewers

San Diego Padres

Cincinnati Reds

Seattle Mariners

Tennis

Naomi Osaka, former U.S. Open champ and currently the 10th-ranked women’s tennis player in the world, said in a statement posted to Twitter that she would not play in a semifinal match in the Western and Southern Open scheduled for Thursday. “Before I’m an athlete, I’m a Black woman,” she wrote.

Basketball

All WNBA games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed. The National Basketball Association said in a statement on Twitter that Wednesday’s playoff games would be postponed. “The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.”

Milwaukee Bucks

Orlando Magic

Houston Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers

Soccer

Major League Soccer said in a statement that all five matches scheduled for Wednesday would be postponed.