Here’s Everything I Know About Natalie Harp: Wolff

Donald Trump’s blonde companion, Natalie Harp, has been an enigmatic yet ever-present figure throughout his second administration. The president’s longtime biographer shared his insights into her rise to the top.

Appearing on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, author Michael Wolff described how the president’s 35-year-old executive assistant embedded herself within Trump’s inner circle was “remarkable.”

“She’s one of the central characters in All or Nothing,” Wolff said, referring to his 2025 biography covering Trump’s return to the White House. “She’s a central character because she’s inexplicable. I mean, how this person came to assume such influence and power in the Trump campaign and then in the White House was, I felt, a remarkable story.”

Harp has been a near-constant fixture at the president's side during Trump 2.0. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

“But I know the story, and because others around Trump found it remarkable, inexplicable, and dangerous,” he continued. “They were worried that this person, Natalie Harp, who was then 30 years old... no background whatsoever, had came to... take more and more and more of... candidate Trump’s attention, and become more and more central to what he knew, what he believed, the opinions that he had at any given moment.”

The author said Harp, who has been called the “human printer” thanks to her tendency to show Trump physical copies of positive news stories, became the president’s public face to “the Republican Party, to members of Congress, to the press.”

Harp has been frequently seen carrying a large red Osprey bag as she tends to the president. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“She was the most important person in his political life, and I think was then gradually becoming the most important person in his personal life, also,” Wolff added.

The biographer explained that through his work covering Trump’s political career over multiple books, he’s developed close sources within the White House who have shared information about Harp’s presence in the president’s life.

Natalie Harp is never too far away from the president at any one time. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

“I’ve known many of these people over 10 years now, so we have a relationship. We are virtually, virtually friends. We are involved in this story together,” he said. “But specifically during the 2024 campaign, people began to talk to me because they were... specifically worried about this woman, Natalie Harp, who had come into the campaign.”

“No one knew exactly what she was doing there, no one knew why she was doing there, but she was... assuming more and more authority in the campaign, and... this was both a worry and an annoyance to many people,” Wolff elaborated. “So that’s one of the motivations for people to speak to reporters. They want to tell you there’s a story here.”

New York Times White House correspondent referred to Harp as Trump's "binkie." Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“They’re worried about the candidate, they’re worried about their own jobs, they’re worried even sometimes about the country, and they seek out people to tell this story,” he added. “And in my case, because I was around so often, I was certainly one of the people that they sought out to tell this weird story of this young woman who had become so central to the campaign.”

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson told the Daily Beast in a statement: “Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest-working aides on President Trump’s team. Michael Wolff is a professional scumbag and serial liar with s--t for brains.”