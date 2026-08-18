Trump’s Blonde Companion, 35, Uses Secret Codeword

Donald Trump’s gatekeeping blonde companion, Natalie Harp, uses a secret codeword to tell people when their messages reach the president.

Harp, 35, has been bolted to the president’s side lately. It is not unusual for an executive assistant to be spotted with the president, but her constant presence has raised eyebrows, especially when considered alongside the former TV host’s weird letters to her 80-year-old boss and her brother’s assertion that her devotion to the MAGA figurehead is “very unhealthy.”

Harp is nicknamed the “human printer” because she prints out physical material for the president to review. It has now been revealed that Harp, who worked on Trump’s doomed 2020 campaign, sends a kind of read receipt when people try to reach the president via her.

Harp having a whale of a time with her beloved Trump in June. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

She has become the conduit for contact, and replies “printed” to confirm the message will reach the president in paper form, according to Politico’s West Wing newsletter, which cited a dumbfounded sender who received the response from Harp. The leader of the free world will then brandish his trusty Sharpie and scrawl his response on the paper, it added.

The archaic paper-based system is perhaps not surprising given that Trump reportedly doesn’t text, email, or surf the web, according to a Politico piece from 2016 about his “complicated relationship with technology.”

Harp is serving as a kind of gatekeeper to the president, vetting what information actually reaches him. He seemed a little taken aback when pressed about his relationship with Harp after Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff suggestively mentioned it during a re-election rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday.

“While the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings, he golfs and trades stocks,” Ossoff said. “See, he doesn’t want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

He was referring to news that Harp was one of the few staffers who made the cut to be at Trump’s side when he secretly traveled by military jet rather than the former Air Force One out of Turkey amid security concerns, according to the Washington Post.

Ossoff’s comments created a MAGA meltdown. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called Ossoff “Jon Jackoff” and branded him a “cuck loser.”

Asked in the Oval Office about Ossoff’s comments, Trump hit back at the Georgia senator, who is up for re-election in November. “You mean Pee-wee Herman? (He’s a) Pee-wee Herman look-alike,” the president said, referencing the nickname he has given to Ossoff, but refusing to go into detail on his relationship with Harp.

Trump and Harp over the weekend. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Harp joined Trump’s staff in 2022 shortly after leaving One America News, the right-wing cable network, but their relationship goes further back. In fact, Harp credits Trump with saving her life after she got terminal bone cancer.

Chemo failed, she said, and it was only Trump’s “Right to Try” law that gave her a fighting chance. “I’m not dying from cancer anymore, thanks to President Trump. I’m living with cancer,” she said on Fox News in 2019. This caught Trump’s attention; he called his favorite network, sought out the “young, beautiful woman,” and eventually gave her a speaking slot at a conference of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative advocacy group.

She impressed and then joined his 2020 presidential campaign and gave a speech at the Republican National Convention, framing her health battle as a fight against sloppy Democratic healthcare. It transpired that the drug that saved her had nothing to do with Trump’s “Right to Try” scheme, which allowed people to access non-FDA-approved drugs.

Harp speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2020. Handout/Photo Courtesy of the Committee

After a stint at OAN, Harp reunited with Trump for his 2024 campaign and quickly rose through the ranks. Harp’s estranged older brother Preston, 38, described his sister’s relationship in a June Daily Mail interview as “very unhealthy” and said she was “just like his fan club.”

Indeed, she has gone to extraordinary lengths to stay glued to Trump.

When Trump moved his campaign operation from Palm Beach to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in 2023, she wasn’t given a room. But she found a way to sleep nearby anyway, setting up a bed for herself in the maids’ quarters, before managing to move even closer to Trump by camping out in the women’s locker room, according to trump biographer Michael Wolff.

During this time, Harp also reportedly wrote Trump a string of love letters that she would leave in his “personal spaces,” according to Regime Change, the book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.