MAGA Melts Down at Dem Star Over Blonde Trump Aide Gossip

MAGA world is outraged over Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff bringing up Donald Trump’s blonde staffer Natalie Harp in his campaign speech.

The 35-year-old has become the president’s near-constant shadow when he is on the road, at his private golf clubs, and inside the Oval Office.

She was recently revealed to be one of the few staffers who made the cut to be at his side when he secretly traveled by military jet rather than the former Air Force One out of Turkey amid security concerns, according to the Washington Post.

At a rally in Atlanta on Sunday, Ossoff blasted his GOP Senate opponent Mike Collins, but he also took aim at the president and went so far as to mention his young blonde aide by name.

“While the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings, he golfs and trades stocks,” Ossoff said. “See, he doesn’t want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

That was all Ossoff said of her. While the crowd at his rally went wild in response to the harsh criticism, Trump’s MAGA allies raged about the innuendo amid rampant speculation about the president’s relationship.

“Natalie Harp is President Trump’s personal aide. It is, therefore, her job to be with President Trump a lot of the time. According to extremely online leftists, this means that she must be sleeping with her boss,” wrote Greg Price. “In most cases, you’d think a male Senator making a comment like that about a female staffer would be considered sexist, but I guess it’s okay if it’s the Democrat Party’s new favorite mediocrity.”

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“Shame on him. What a vile thing to suggest. God forbid a young, attractive woman works her butt off every single day for the president and for the country she loves,” posted MAGA-aligned writer Julie Kelly. “I’m actually shocked Ossoff said this, thought he was better than this especially as a father of 2 daughters. I guess not.”

“Does Woke 2 include misogyny? The so-called party of ‘female empowerment’ is now implying Natalie Harp, a devoted, disciplined aide to President Trump, slept her way to the top,” posted MAGA activist CJ Pearson. “Let that sink in. The same people who scream ‘believe women’ reach for the oldest insult in the book the second a woman dares to have a mind of her own.”

President Donald Trump's executive assistant Natalie Harp disembarks Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., August 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

The mention also hit a nerve at the White House. Trump’s Communications Director Steven Cheung took to X to lob his own signature grade-school-level insults in response.

“Jon Jackoff has to be the biggest cuck loser in politics,” Cheung wrote. “Instead of denigrating hard-working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he’s a miserable person who hates this country. It’s because he’s a radical, extremist Dumocrat.”

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The Daily Beast asked Ossoff’s campaign for its response to the MAGA backlash for mentioning Harp’s name.

It is the special assistant to the president’s job to be close by. Even before following him to the White House, Harp, a former conservative TV host, became an ever-constant presence in Trump’s inner circle as he mounted his 2024 presidential campaign.

She was even dubbed the “human printer” by colleagues for carrying around a portable printer to give Trump hard copies of articles and posts at a moment’s notice.

But there has also been rampant speculation about Harp’s devotion to the president, 45 years her senior, after she penned a series of adoring letters to Trump, which were left for him in his “personal places” before he was reelected, according to reporting by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, for their book Regime Change.

One of the notes read, “you are all that matters to me,” according to the book.

Harp’s estranged older brother Preston, 38, described his sister’s relationship in a June Daily Mail interview as “very unhealthy” and said she was “just like his fan club.”

Now serving as his executive assistant, Harp is never far from Trump’s side, traveling with him as recently as this weekend to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, where she was captured on video tagging along behind the president as he made his way through the New Jersey club clad in her own golf attire.

She is often seen boarding and exiting Air Force One with a massive red bag thrown over her shoulder.

President Donald Trump steps off Marine One along with aide Natalie Harp after landing at the Ellipse near the White House on August 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

MAGA allies’ rage over the mention of Harp jetting off with the president comes as they’ve ignored or overlooked Trump’s own history of making innuendoes and spreading unsubstantiated gossip for years.

While they blasted Ossoff for bringing up the president’s executive assistant on the stump, they did not express the same fury over the Georgia senator accusing Trump of ‘corruption’ or ‘lies.’