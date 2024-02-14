Think Traylor Swelce couldn’t get any cuter? Think again.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. But as fans cheered in the stands, no one knew what a certain tight end and a certain popstar said to one another as they met and embraced amid the throng of celebrants who’d mobbed the field. That is, until now.

Travis Kelce was mic’d up—because of course he was—and audio of his conversation with Taylor Swift was published Tuesday by the NFL on X.

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Kelce says in the video as Taylor gasps, “Oh, I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you.” As he thanks her repeatedly for her support, she asks, “How did you do that?”

“Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby. The absolute best,” he can be heard saying. “Was it electric?”

The two share another kiss before Swift replies, “It was unbelievable.”

Famously, Swift raced to her private jet after closing out a four-concert Tokyo engagement on Saturday, flying 10 hours to Los Angeles before proceeding on to Las Vegas.

In the afterglow of the Chiefs’ 25-22 victory, the couple hit the town, partying at the Strip’s Zouk Nightclub, where they danced and kissed to Swift’s “You Belong With Me” and “Love Story.” Both Swift and Kelce’s parents ended up “accidentally” along for the ride, according to a TikTok later posted by the 14-time Grammy winner’s team.

“She’s loved attending all the games, but this was of course on another level,” a source close to Swift told People on Tuesday. “They partied and celebrated all night. It’s been the best few months for them.”

The pair are now thinking ahead to the summer, the insider shared, saying they’re jazzed to travel Europe together as Swift’s Eras Tour swings through the continent. A family source told the magazine that Kelce is also excited about the chance to pay Swift back for her diehard support for the Chiefs this season, with the mega-star having shown up to 13 of his games between playing shows.

“Football is everything to him. He lives and breathes it. But he’s ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him,” the insider said. “The attention on them is definitely a lot, but Travis has done a great job deflecting and focusing on what’s important.”