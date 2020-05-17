Here’s How To Poop During a Pandemic

I don’t know about you but my routine has been disrupted. It seems like everything is off, even things we don’t normally talk about. We’ve been spending more time indoors, exercising less, eating differently, drinking more, and all of these things change and affect the way our bodies work and how we ultimately feel. Poop, funny as it is, is a great indicator for how our bodies are doing. Since so much has changed in our lives, maybe your schedule or frequency is totally off. I don’t really want to hear about it. But because you’re not the only one whose routine may have been disrupted, we’ve rounded up some products to help you get things back on track.

FOR EATING HEALTHIER

OXO Salad Spinner My diet has definitely changed. Even though I’m cooking more and eating out less, eating vegetables and salads isn’t the norm. I recommend this salad spinner. It’s great for cleaning off lettuce, which is my least favorite kitchen task, or cleaning off all of your vegetables. Plus, it’s fun to use so maybe it’ll encourage you to eat more greens. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR DRINKING (A LITTLE) LESS

Coravin I, for one, have been drinking too much during all of this. The Coravin has helped me out a lot because you no longer need to open up the whole bottle of wine. Now, you can just have a glass (or two), without feeling pressured to finish the bottle off. Drinking less should help you out a bit. Buy on Amazon $ 210 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR EXERCISING MORE

TRX Maybe you’re not exercising enough. Even walking is important. We’ve rounded up our favorite at home gym equipment, and the TRX is a great place to start. It has everything you need for bodyweight workouts, plus, there is an app to show you how to use it. Best of all, it’s easy to set up and take down. Buy on Amazon $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR YOUR GUT

NewRythm Probiotics I have never personally used probiotics but I know plenty of people who swear by them. Not only will it make your routine more...regular… it will also make you feel healthier, and you’ll wonder why you weren’t taking probiotics already. Buy on Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR IN THE BATHROOM

Squatty Potty Turns out, we were meant to squat, and that sitting on our toilet like normal, isn’t all that great. The Squatty Potty adjusts your posture on the toilet for “optimal elimination.” Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

