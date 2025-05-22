White House Finally Spills on Trump’s Lavish Military Parade

The U.S. Army’s upcoming 250th birthday military parade is slated to be a jam-packed affair.

The White House finally spilled on the event’s itinerary in a press release Wednesday, revealing that it will take place on Constitution Ave in Washington D.C. between 15th and 23rd Street and last for three hours.

The celebration, which also coincides with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, is slated to run between 6:30 to 9:30 pm on June 14 with guest entry beginning at 2:00 pm. Tickets are now available through America250’s website and will be distributed on a first come first served basis.

The parade is expected to coincide with Trump's 79th birthday. GREG NASH/GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“The parade will trace the Army’s evolution from the Revolutionary War through to the U.S. Army of Tomorrow,” the White House’s statement read. “Attendees will experience 250 years of Army heritage through historical U.S. Army personnel reenactors, period-accurate equipment, vehicles, impressive flyovers, and military bands participating in this landmark event.”

Army officials disclosed further details to reporters at the Pentagon Wednesday, sharing that over 50 aircraft pieces, including military helicopters and historical planes like a B-25 bomber, are to take part in a planned flyover.

Moreover, 28 M1A1 Abrams tanks, 28 Bradley Fighting vehicles, and 28 Strykers will also be included in the parade along with 4 Paladins, Axios, citing army spokesperson Steve Warren, reported.

A U.S. Army M1 Abrams main battle tank. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Trump is slated to deliver remarks during the event as well, which will also include a firework show. When asked if Trump’s birthday would somehow be roped into the event, Warren told reporters: “No plans. This has been the Army’s birthday for [250] — we’ve had 249 previous of these.”

Officials anticipate that at least 200,000 people will be attending, excluding the roughly 6,700 soldiers expected to participate in the parade, and have categorized the celebration as a “national security special event.” The categorization is often designated to tentpole events like the Super Bowl.

The Army expects to spend between $25 million to $45 million on their birthday plans, which will include a handful of other events like a festival preceding the parade at the National Mall.

The president has long yearned for an extravagant military parade, previously pushing for one during his first administration in 2018. He ultimately canceled the event however after it was estimated to cost $92 million, according to the Associated Press.