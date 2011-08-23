Herman Cain Blasts Garofalo, Olbermann
He'd probably be better off having a war of words with Mitt Romney, but Herman Cain is making the most of the hand he's been dealt. Watch him on "Hannity," responding to Janeane Garofolo's charge that's he's being paid to run for president.
