Herman Cain, Tea Party Spokesman?

Herman Cain will represent the Tea Party Express following President Obama’s State of the Union address. This is the second year in a row the Republican Party faction has provided its own response to the president’s speech—typically just one member of the opposite party responds to the yearly address. Cain, who dropped out of the presidential primary race in December, announced his “unconventional endorsement” for the Republican nomination: “the people!”