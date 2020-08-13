Herman Cain’s Twitter Account Attacks Joe Biden and Kamala Harris From Beyond the Grave
NOT DONE YET
It’s no surprise that Republicans have worked themselves up into a frenzy to attack Sen. Kamala Harris since she was named as Joe Biden’s running mate. But one eye-opening attack came from the Twitter account of former GOP presidential hopeful Herman Cain, who is dead. The Trump-backer died last month age of 74 from health complications after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. His Twitter account has been kept active since his death to share tributes and pertinent information such as funeral-service details. But, on Wednesday, the account shared a Trump attack ad about Harris and Biden with the caption: “Just in case you thought Biden’s candidacy was going to be anything other than completely nuts, team Trump has released a new video. #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris.” Cain’s daughter wrote earlier this week that she intends to keep her dad’s social accounts running because he “wanted his work to continue.”