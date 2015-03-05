Heroes Defy Cops, Sled on Capitol Hill

CHEAT SHEET
The ban on sledding on Capitol Hill dates back to 1876 but it hasn’t stopped bands of patriots from using their God-given right to pursue happiness. Twitter accounts show D.C. residents resorting to civil disobedience and taking advantage of yet more snow. D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton asked the Capitol Police to “have a heart” in a letter. “This could be the last snowstorm the D.C. area gets this winter, and may be one of the best for sledding in years. Children and their parents should be able to enjoy sledding on one of the best hills in the city.” Sen. Harry Reid co-signed Norton’s letter in a tweet but it was not enough to persuade Capitol Police, who cited liability issues. No word if the cops are trying to stop sledders yet.