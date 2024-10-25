Herschel Walker, the former NFL star whose U.S. Senate campaign as a Republican was derailed by damning Daily Beast reports two years ago, made a rare re-appearance Friday to bash Kamala Harris on the Fox Business Network.

Walker, 62, told Maria Bartiromo that Harris is “not the right woman” to be the country’s first female president. Instead, he suggested he’d rather have seen Nikki Haley win that honor had it not been for Donald Trump’s candidacy.

“I think Nikki Haley would have been a great, great president,” he said.

Walker made that remark to emphasize he’s not against a woman sitting in the Oval Office—he’s just against Harris, 60, calling the shots.

“I don’t think anyone want her, and, you know, Governor [Tim] Walz representing them on international stage,” Walker said, “because they’re just not the right one to do it for the greatest country in the world today, the United States of America.”

Walker added: “It’s got nothing to do with women. She’s not the right one to be president.”

Walker used his cameo on Bartiromo’s show to criticize Harris over her outreach efforts to Black voters, which included her promising to legalize recreational marijuana at the federal level and to issue fully-forgivable loans up to $20,000 for Black entrepreneurs. Walker said he’d rather see Harris make it easier for men of all races, including Black men, to obtain a college education.

“Don’t separate Black men. Don’t separate Latino men,” Walker said. “Why don’t you just say that they’ve got to do better at what they’ve done in the Biden-Harris administration. They have done a poor, terrible job, and they need to be called out on it.”

Black men are a critical voting group for Harris, especially in Walker’s home state of Georgia. The Harris campaign has held countless events in the state and dispatched former President Barack Obama to speak there on Thursday.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a rally for Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia, U.S., October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

To flip the Peach State, which Joe Biden won by 11,779 votes in 2020, Trump will have to perform better than Walker did during the midterms two years ago. That’s when Daily Beast reports exposed that Walker paid for a woman’s abortion—despite being staunchly pro-life in public—and that he had children he’d kept hidden from the public and his own top staffers.

Walker ultimately lost to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in a runoff. His flubs on the campaign trail, along with his hypocrisy on abortion and absentee fathers, was widely cited as being what kept Georgia from electing one of its sporting legends—who starred at the state’s flagship university—from representing it in Congress.