Herschel Walker Suggests to Fox News That His MAGA Son Is Part of ‘the Left’

Scandal-plagued GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker suggested on Wednesday that his MAGA-supporting son was part of “the left” while complaining about the “tremendous damage” the burgeoning conservative influencer has wrought on his political campaign.

Over the past couple of days, Christian Walker has publicly torn into his father over The Daily Beast’s report that the football icon—who’s running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged an ex-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it. The younger Walker’s Twitter rage, meanwhile, has only grown after his father vehemently denied the story.

“It’s literally his handwriting in the card. They say they have receipts. Whatever. He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. OK, I’m done,” the 23-year-old Christian declared this week, adding in another video: “Family values people: He has four kids, four different women. Wasn’t in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?!”

As GOP operatives dismiss the bombshell’s impact on the Georgia Senate race and conservative media rally around the Trump-backed candidate, the elder Walker appeared on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to “clear up” the allegations, as Fox News host Brian Kilmeade described it.

Walker kicked off the interview by insisting that he hasn’t figured out the identity of the woman accusing him of paying for an abortion. Reacting to the get-well card he allegedly sent the woman, the ex-running back claimed that the signature was not his.

Kilmeade eventually turned to Christian’s attacks, telling Walker that “your son surprised a lot of us” because he had previously “tweeted positive things for you.” After airing a clip from one of Christian’s recent videos, the Fox News host asked Walker to react to his son’s claims that he’s lying.

“Well I love my son unconditionally and that’s where I’ve always been. I always loved him unconditionally,” Walker replied, echoing his recent online remarks after his son described him as a violent, dishonest, hypocritical, absentee father.

“But he’s doing tremendous damage to you by coming out with those statements. Do you know why he’s saying this?” Kilmeade retorted.

“Well, the damage he’s doing is letting people know that the left will do whatever they can to win this seat, and I told you when I got in this race, I’m gonna win this seat,” Walker responded.

“People see someone sitting here in front of you right now that’s been redeemed,” he continued. “I want America to know I’m living proof you can make mistakes and get up and keep going forward, but you can only do it in this country right here.”

Walker would go on to tout his Christian faith and claim that he now has “a chance to be redeemed,” adding that his opponent, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, “doesn’t believe in redemption despite being a minister.”

Towards the end of the interview, Kilmeade circled back to this theme of forgiveness, seemingly holding Walker’s hand through a talking point.

“So, Herschel, you’re saying that you weren’t the perfect dad or the perfect spouse, but you’ve been redeemed. Is that what you’re saying,” the Fox & Friends host said.

“Oh, that is exactly what I’m saying,” Walker asserted. “Nobody is perfect; I even said that in a meeting, we are all sinners, but every day I get up in the morning I pray to God and then let him do by his will.”

While his father is now seemingly lumping him in with “the left,” Christian Walker has spent the past few years building his brand as a “free-speech radicalist” and unabashed booster of former President Donald Trump. He has echoed Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and repeatedly rails against “woke” culture.

For instance, while admitting he is attracted to men, Christian let his followers know he is “NOT gay” while bemoaning the start of Pride month this year, adding that his refuses “to identify with the rainbow cult.” During a podcast appearance, he said “don’t put that ghetto g-word on me,” emphasizing that he’s “not a gay conservative” but rather a “conservative who likes men.” And he demanded that LGBTQ flags be taken down at a Starbucks, berating employees on Instagram Live while wondering: “Where’s my American flag?”