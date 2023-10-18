Hezbollah Wants ‘Day of Unprecedented Anger’ After Gaza Hospital Blast

Read it at Reuters
Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group denounced what it claimed was a devastating Israeli missile attack that killed more than 500 people at a hospital in Gaza Tuesday, and called for an “unprecedented day of anger” in response. Hezbollah also cast blame for the incident on the United States. “The attack reveals the true criminal face of this entity and its sponsor ... the United States, which bears direct and complete responsibility for this massacre,” the group wrote. Israel has denied any involvement in the blast, instead claiming that the explosion happened as the result of a misfired Palestinian rocket.