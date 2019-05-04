High School Paper Publishes Story on Student in Porn, Despite District's Efforts to Stop Them

A California high school newspaper published a feature about a student's porn career despite objections from the school district. The Bruin Voice, in Stockton, California, has published a story on senior Caitlin Fink chronicling her choice to begin a porn career in order to support herself after she moved out of her family home. The area school district put up a fight to stop the feature from running, but ultimately relented. At one point, the superintendent threatened to fire the school's journalism adviser after she refused to let the district review the story before publication. The two sides eventually agreed to have an outside attorney review the story for obscene content.

The Bruin Voice published the story, titled: “Risky Business: Starting a Career in the Adult Entertainment Industry” on Friday. The feature follows the 18-year-old Fink's journey from selling erotic photos of herself on communication apps like Kik and Tinder, then moving on to Pornhub securing a contract with an agency. “Adult entertainment is a job just like any other job,” Fink told the Bruin's managing editor, Bailey Kirkeby. “There is no basis for censoring the article or for seeking any review beyond that already conducted by Ms. Kirkeby, her fellow student editors, Ms. Duffel, and me,” the outside attorney, Matthew Cate, wrote in a letter.