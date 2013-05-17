High-Viz Harry Checks Out His Chelsea Garden

Prince Harry today made his first appearance since returning form his triumphal tour of the US, an unscheduled 'private' fly-by of the garden that is being created as part of the Chelsea Flower Show with his support for the Sentebale charity.

The Prince, who was wearing a yellow high-viz vest and a baseball cap, was shown around the B&Q Sentebale garden this morning, where he spoke with its designer Jinny Blom for several minutes.

The Prince reportedly first saw the designs while working with the RAF in Afghanistan.