High Wire Snaps, 8+ Circus Acrobats Hurt

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Boston.com
Clowns used to be the most frightening part of the circus. Now, it's watching performers fall 25 to 40 feet after a high wire snaps. On Sunday, nine acrobats fell during the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus’ Legends show at Providence's Dunkin Donuts Center. The general manager said the high wire snapped during the “hair hang,” when eight acrobats literally hang by their hair. To add insult to literal injury, the performers fell on a dancer on the ground. Thankfully, according to Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare, the injuries are not life-threatening. He has not yet determined what caused the wire to snap, but told the Associated Press ‘‘Obviously, something went wrong.”