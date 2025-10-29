Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Despite being studied for decades, red light therapy (RLT) has seen a major surge in popularity lately, due in large part to at-home red light therapy masks becoming more accessible and affordable. But, red light therapy is far more than a state-of-the-art complexion-enhancing modality; its wellness benefits extend to pain management, inflammation reduction, and even mood and sleep enhancement.

“Red light therapy dates back to the 1960s when it was first discovered by Dr. Endre Mester, a Hungarian researcher. While conducting experiments on wound healing in mice, Mester found that low-level laser light could stimulate tissue repair and promote faster healing,” says Dr. Zulia Frost, MD. Since then, red light therapy has been extensively studied, with numerous peer-reviewed studies supporting its effectiveness.

“A pivotal moment in the industry came when NASA scientists published a paper showing that LED light, rather than lasers, could be used to deliver the same therapeutic effects,” she says. “LEDs are not only safer and more cost-effective but also more widely available than lasers, leading to a significant transformation in the field. This shift has played a major role in the exponential growth of at-home LED-based devices.”

Renowned brands like HigherDOSE utilize red light therapy in a variety of bestselling products, including a beloved facial mask and hair-restorative hat, and recently, the brand introduced its latest innovation: the Full Body Red Light Mat.

HigherDOSE.

The Benefits of Full-Body Red Light Therapy

While at-home red light therapy masks have exploded in popularity for their ability to soften fine lines, correct and prevent scarring, and help with redness and pigmentation, experts agree that complexion improvement is just the beginning of the benefits RLT has to offer.

“There are a lot of benefits for the full body from red light therapy, including improving mitochondrial function through photobiomodulation, where specific wavelengths of red light enhance the efficiency and activity of mitochondria,” says Dr. Anil Shah, MD, FACS. “As the powerhouses of our cells, healthier mitochondria lead to increased energy and improved function across nearly all body systems. There’s also compelling data that the vascular system will function better, and even the immune system will heal more effectively.” He also notes that since mitochondria play a key role in repair, he’s noticed his patients’ healing from surgery can also experience improvement from the modality.

Dr. Frost agrees, adding that aside from stimulating collagen production, enhancing hydration, and improving circulation (all of which are aesthetic benefits of light therapy), full-body exposure can help improve sleep and mood and boost muscle recovery. “A key benefit of light therapy is its role in enhancing melatonin production, which helps regulate the circadian rhythm, promoting restful sleep and improving overall well-being,” Dr Frost explains. “The combined effects of red, infrared, and amber light can help improve energy levels, reduce pain, and enhance the body’s natural healing processes.”

What Is the Full Body Red Light Mat?

The HigherDOSE Full Body Red Light Mat delivers a therapeutic system that’s designed to help with everything from mood and energy enhancement, circadian rhythm balance (hello, better sleep), skin rejuvenation, and even pain management and muscle recovery.

I decided to put this innovative tool to the test to see if it lived up to its hype of transformative wellness, delivering on benefits like radiant skin, well-deserved post-work recovery, and better lifestyle results overall.

HigherDOSE Full Body Red Light Therapy Mat This mat is equipped with therapeutic red and near-infrared wavelengths—specifically 660nm red and 850nm near-infrared, pulsing NIR at 40 Hz—that stimulate cellular processes. It also features a clear control panel with four treatment times and a medical-grade silicone cover. See At HigherDOSE $ 1200 Free Shipping

How Does the Full Body Red Light Mat Work?

“Red light therapy mats [including the HigherDOSE Full Body Mat] emit low-level red and near-infrared wavelengths that reach the mitochondria to help cells generate more energy (ATP),” says Alexander Zuriarrain, MD, FACS. “This process accelerates tissue repair and reduces oxidative stress, supporting both aesthetic recovery and long-term skin vitality.”

What’s great about HigherDOSE’s portable full body mat is that you can use it in a variety of ways that work best for you, whether that’s hanging it vertically on the wall, laying directly on top of it, draping it over your body, or, if you’re already into intensive red light therapy tools, stacking it with HigherDOSE’s PEMF mat for an immersive full-body experience.

However, Dr. Zuriarrain emphasizes that close contact is optimal for reaping the benefits (aside from consistency, of course). “For best absorption, the light should remain within a few inches of the skin. Quality mats are designed for close contact, allowing optimal penetration without discomfort.” And, yes, minimal to no clothing is best.

Because it’s a tool you can use in a variety of adaptive ways, it’s a self-care product that works equally well for those who don’t have a ton of time at their disposal and those who want to immerse themselves in consistent red light therapy sessions. Unlike infrared sauna blankets, you can even use the mat lying in bed or on the couch watching TV.

HigherDOSE.

My Review of HigherDOSE’s Full Body Red Light Therapy Mat

I tested the HigherDOSE Full Body Red Light Therapy Mat for 45 minutes to an hour each day for a month to see if it could help address some of my main wellness concerns: skill dullness, post-exercise soreness, poor sleep, and low energy.

Skin Vitality

I’m already a huge fan of red light therapy masks, having tried several models over the years, from the Omnilux Contour Mask to HigherDOSE’s bestselling Red Light Therapy Mask as well. What’s great about the Full Body Red Light Mat is that it takes those same rejuvenating results and bestows them upon your entire body.

My skin looks noticeably firmer, softer, and smoother after four weeks—though I could already see a noticeable improvement in the overall appearance and texture of my skin after just two. I’m approaching my forties, so I notice more often than not that my skin’s brightness, smoothness, and firmness aren’t just what they used to be. I believe this full-body mat has made a subtle yet solid improvement.

Muscle Recovery and Soreness

I picked up consistent weight training earlier this year, and the day-to-day recovery certainly isn’t easy. What was once rather painless and easy to recover from in my twenties is so much harder to rebound from in my late thirties. I took the advice of other mat users and hung the mat in my garage while I worked out, and even wrapped myself in it after extra-tough workout days, to see if it could help alleviate some of the days-long soreness I experience after intense physical activity.

This was probably the area where I noticed the most improvement. My post-workout soreness and fatigue decreased significantly, even as I amped up my workouts’ weight, intensity, and frequency. What used to feel like an intense tightness, heaviness, and soreness has now become more of a manageable, short-lived ache—one that allows me to push myself harder and more frequently without feeling sore or experiencing physical setbacks. The reduction in discomfort has been noticeable enough that I’ve grown reliant on incorporating the mat into my recovery ritual after pushing myself physically. I feel like I’ve regained some of the energy and resilience I had in my younger years, and that’s honestly reason enough for me to use this mat every day.

Sleep and Energy

If there’s one area of my life that desperately needs improvement, it’s my sleep. I’ve always been a bit of a night owl, but even when I’m exhausted, my body always seems to fight sleep. One thing I noticed about two weeks into using the mat was how well my body was winding down at the end of every evening. After establishing a steady mat routine, my body seemed more relaxed and at ease than ever before, and my mind wasn’t racing with a ton of stress and to-do lists like it often does when I’m trying to fall asleep.

My energy levels have also increased dramatically, which has helped me feel less stressed and ready to tackle the day. I find myself waking up feeling refreshed, revitalized, and ready to take on the day—a far cry from the groggy, zombie-like state I am usually accustomed to. Has the mat replaced caffeine? No. But it sure has made a big impact.

HigherDOSE.

The Final Verdict

Incorporating the new HigherDOSE Full Body Red Light Mat into my everyday routine has been transformative on many fronts. This red light therapy mat has boosted my skin radiance and vitality, encouraged easier and efficient muscle recovery, and improved both my sleep quality and quantity. Not to mention, my energy has increased, and my stress has decreased.

At $1,200, this full-body mat is undoubtedly an investment, but for those grappling with a myriad of wellness issues, from sleep challenges, physical recovery pains, or whole-body rejuvenation, the mat’s tangible benefits and versatile usage make it a compelling and worthwhile addition to any self-care, wellness-focused routine.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: