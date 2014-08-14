Highway Patrol to Supervise in Ferguson

CHEAT SHEET
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will take over security duties in Ferguson, where protests over the death of unarmed teen Mike Brown turned violent this week. Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon announced Thursday afternoon that security will be overseen by the Highway Patrol’s Capt. Ron Johnson, who is black and says he grew up in the community. “We need to break the cycle of violence… and build trust,” Johnson said during the news conference. Nixon, for his part, acknowledged the town in recent days “looked like a war zone and that is unacceptable.”