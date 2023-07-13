Hiker Leads to Discovery of 3 Bodies at Colorado Campsite

CHEAT SHEET
A Colorado hiker stumbled upon a decomposed body at a remote campsite—and sheriff’s deputies who responded found two more corpses. “It appeared the individuals have been deceased for a substantial period of time,” the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Officials indicated they know the identities of the deceased discovered at the Gold Creek Campground but are not releasing them yet. A cause of death will be determined by autopsies at a later date. “There are no known risks to residents or outdoor enthusiasts recreating in the area associated with this unfortunate event.”