Hikers' Lawyer Will Appeal Iran Ruling

The lawyer for two American hikers who were sentenced to eight years in prison by Iran Saturday has promised to fight for their release. Masoud Shafiee said he has 20 days to lodge an appeal, and that he has not seen any evidence to show that the hikers are guilty of being spies, as Tehran claims. Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal were arrested two years ago for illegally crossing over the Iraq-Iran border. A third hiker, Bauer's girlfriend Sarah Shroud, was released on $500,000 bail in September for medical reasons. Media speculated that the hikers would be released as an act of goodwill during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends this week. Iran's offer to swap the Americans for Iranians jailed in the U.S. was rejected by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
