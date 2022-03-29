Hilaria Expecting ‘Surprise’ 7th Child With Alec Baldwin
‘ANOTHER BALDWINITO’
That’s the way they’ve all become the Baldwin bunch. Following a three-week social media break, Hilaria Baldwin returned to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she’s expecting her seventh child with actor Alec Baldwin. “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” the wellness entrepreneur and former yoga instructor wrote. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.” The Baldwins’ six other children range in age from 8 years to 13 months old. The news of a seventh bundle of joy on the way comes just five months after a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin misfired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of low-budget Western Rust. Hilaria seemed to allude to the incident, and a subsequent wrongful death lawsuit against her husband, as she continued in her Instagram caption: “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”