Hilaria Baldwin Responds to Allegations She’s Faking Accent, Heritage
HEAD SCRATCHER
Hilaria Baldwin, who was accused over the weekend of faking her Spanish heritage, acknowledged in an Instagram video on Sunday that she was indeed born in Boston. Baldwin, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, had previously claimed to be born in Spain and to have immigrated to the United States when she was 19. “We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised,” she said on Instagram. On Monday, Twitter user @lenibriscoe posted a thread of Hilaria Baldwin’s previous television appearances, which showed her accent appearing to fluctuate and her claiming she didn’t know the word “cucumber” in English.
In a subsequent Instagram video, Alec Baldwin compared @lenibriscoe to a "used bar coaster."