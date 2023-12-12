Hilary Duff Announces She Is Pregnant With Fourth Child

CHEAT SHEET
Hilary Duff is adding another child to her “crazy bunch” as she called her family in an Instagram announcement on Tuesday. The former Disney Channel star shared what appeared to be a Christmas card, which featured a photo of Duff cradling her baby bump surrounded by the words “so much for silent nights.” She captioned the announcement, “Surprise Surprise!” Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, already share two daughters: 5-year-old Banks and 2-year-old Mae. Duff also has an 11-year-old son named Luca from her prior marriage to Mike Comrie. Duff and Koma married in between the girls’ arrivals in 2019.