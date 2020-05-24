Hilary Duff Debunks QAnon-Esque Rumor She Tried to Sell Her Own Son
Hilary Duff on Saturday responded to a bizarre social media rumor that she tried to traffick her own son. “Everyone bored af right now I know...but this is actually disgusting... whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone,” she wrote on Twitter. A now-suspended Twitter user had dredged up a photo of her 8-year-old son, Luca Cruz Comrie, that the actor had posted to her Instagram Story years ago that showed him naked with lotion on his body. Without any evidence whatsoever, the Twitter user alleged the image depicted an attempt to sell the child and claimed Duff was part of a pedophile cabal, a common accusation made by adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which puts forward the idea that many of the world’s rich and powerful are child molesters and President Trump is waging war against them.