Hill House Home’s Spring Collection Is All We’ll Be Wearing This Season

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Who says you can’t treat yourself to a Valentine’s Day present? After all, when Hill House Home launches its highly anticipated spring collection the day before a love-focussed holiday, you know you’re in for some gorgeous florals and must-have fits. The maker of the viral nap dress, which garnered great fanfare during the pandemic, has majorly delivered with a special Spring Collection that debuts new styles, silhouettes, and prints we’re vying to get our hands on—its collections often sell out quickly, after all.

Hill House Home’s signature attention to detail and feminine-forward designs featuring both classic and of-the-moment styles are present in all of its releases, and this newest collection is no exception. With a host of new-for-the-brand dress styles, skirts, tops, shorts, shoes, and flirty accessories, Hill House Home lovers will be drooling over the spring drop.

Hill House Home founder and CEO Nell Diamond spoke with The Daily Beast about the surprising artistic inspiration behind the new collection: “Our Spring collection was initially inspired by the work of American modernist painter Florine Stettheimer, who is known for her uniquely feminine, subversive style,” she says. “The overall collection evokes a delicate, elegant, and modern mood. We’re excited about new prints, fabrication, and styles, as well as some of our absolute favorite returning pieces refreshed for spring.” We couldn’t agree more!

Peruse below to shop a few of our favorites from Hill House Home’s spring 2024 collection.

Lisette Shorts Now that spring is almost here, we’re making a special place for these silky, easy-to-wear shorts, which feature a fresh floral print that gives a subtle nod to the ’50s. Buy At Hill House Home $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Elise Nap Dress This nap dress adds a flirty dimension to the brand’s classic style with a few extra tiers that only elevate its femininity without compromising comfort. Buy At Hill House Home $ 228 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ellie Nap Dress The original nap dress is here to stay, as proven by the dress’ resounding popularity and fan devotion. This new version of its beloved nap dress features the brand’s latest floral prints, and we’re majorly obsessed. Buy At Hill House Home $ 168 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more footwear deals, including adidas coupons, Nordstrom Rack coupons, and DSW coupons,