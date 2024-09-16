As a listener, you could tell host Kara Swisher got excited when Hillary Clinton brought up Elon Musk’s unhinged attack on Taylor Swift during the latest episode of her podcast On.

“Please comment on that,” Swisher implored Clinton after she mentioned that Donald Trump “had his alter ego Elon Musk say something really rotten and creepy about” Swift following her big endorsement of Kamala Harris.

“Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk tweeted on debate night last week. According to Clinton, Musk offering to forcibly “impregnate” Swift is “kind of another way of saying rape.”

“I can’t understand why he says what he says,” Clinton added of Musk. “It just is beyond my imagination.” Whether it’s Trump or Musk or any other “so-called masters of the universe in the technology world,” she added, “misogyny is such a part of their worldview, and they gravitate toward toughness and brutality and machoism.”

Clinton continued, “And here’s Taylor Swift, a self-made billionaire who brings joy to people who imparts life lessons, particularly to girls and women.” She added, “They can’t stand it.”

Swift’s endorsement was always going to “trigger” Trump, Clinton said. But, “the fact that it happened right after the debate and just added to Kamala’s momentum must have just set them all off.”