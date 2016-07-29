Hillary Clinton Campaign Reportedly Hacked

Hillary Clinton's campaign was hacked in a series of attacks on Democrat networks, sources tell Reuters. The hack follows two other attacks on the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Reuters reports that the attacks on Clinton's campaign were part of the same "broad cyber attack on Democratic political organizations." U.S. intelligence organizations have concluded that the Russian government was likely involved in the DNC hack, although no perpetrators have been officially named. It is unclear what the hackers accessed in the attack on the Clinton campaign. “The FBI is aware of media reporting on cyber intrusions involving multiple political entities, and is working to determine the accuracy, nature and scope of these matters,” said U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Marc Raimondi.
In a statement, the Clinton campaign appeared to downplay a hack. "An analytics data program maintained by the DNC, and used by our campaign and a number of other entities, was accessed as part of the DNC hack. Our campaign computer system has been under review by outside cyber security experts. To date, they have found no evidence that our internal systems have been compromised," Clinton spokesperson Nick Merrill said on Friday.