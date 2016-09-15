Hillary Clinton Expresses ‘Sympathy’ for Colin Powell After Email Hack
In one of her first public statements since taking three days off from campaigning to recover from pneumonia, Hillary Clinton expressed “sympathy” for former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who had two years of hacked email messages leaked this week. While she declined to comment on the specific content of Powell's emails, Clinton told CNN's Don Lemon on The Tom Joyner Radio Show that she has “a great deal of respect for Colin Powell, and I have a lot of sympathy for anyone whose emails become public.” Pivoting to the apparent perpetrators of the hack, she added, “What I think is really important about the emails is the chilling fact, Don, that the Russians are continuing to attempt to interfere in our election. And I have to say I’m increasingly concerned by how we’ve seen Donald Trump’s alarming closeness with the Kremlin become more and more clear over the course of this campaign. It’s deeply concerning.”
Among the revelations in Powell’s emails were his assertion that “everything [Hillary Clinton] touches she kind of screws up with hubris” and his description of her as “greedy” and “not transformational.” He had equally negative things to say about Donald Trump, calling him a “national disgrace and an international pariah.” But perhaps his harshest judgement was of Bill Clinton, who Powell suggested was “still dicking bimbos at home.”