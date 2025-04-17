Hillary Clinton: I Told You So on Trump Deportation Mess

A team of scientists have discovered a molecule on a far-away planet that may indicate that it holds some form of life. The massive world, known as K2-18b, orbits another star roughly 120 light-years from Earth. It has an atmosphere that contains dimethyl sulfide, a substance made of sulfur, carbon, and hydrogen that on Earth has only one known source: ocean algae. The finding suggests that the planet may have oceans of its own that contain life. Astronomers at the University of Cambridge who made the discovery were quick to note that it is not concrete proof of life—though “It’s not nothing,” one American researcher added after learning the news. “It is in no one’s interest to claim prematurely that we have detected life,” said Nikku Madhusudhan, one of the study’s authors. But, he added, “This is a revolutionary moment … It’s the first time humanity has seen potential biosignatures on a habitable planet.”
A stand up comedian dubbed “one of the hottest comics in the business” by Television Academy chair Cris Abrego has been announced as the host of this year’s Emmys. Nate Bargatze will host the 77th annual Emmy Awards, which is set to air Sept. 14 live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. “It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze told Variety. The show will air on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+. “Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” Television Academy chair Cris Abrego said. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast.” Citing Pollstar, Variety named Bargatze the highest earning comedian in the world last year after selling 1.2 million tickets. Canadian father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy co-hosted last year’s ceremony.
Hillary Clinton said she saw the Trump administration’s deportation mess coming. “Before the election, I warned that there is no safe haven under authoritarianism,” Clinton wrote in an X post Wednesday as the government continued to justify its deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia—despite admitting that he was mistakenly taken to El Salvador due to an “administrative error.” Clinton warned that “if they can ship Kilmar Abrego Garcia to a foreign prison—accused of no crime, with no trial—they can do it to anyone. Americans of conscience must stand against this now.” Abrego Garcia, an El Salvadoran who has been living in Maryland with his family, was shipped back home despite an immigration judge’s ruling explicitly preventing that because of the possible persecution he could face from local gangs. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to defend Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation by linking it to a heartbreaking incident in an entirely separate case also involving an immigrant. “He will never live in the United States again,” Leavitt said of Abrego Garcia as the Trump administration continued to ignore a Supreme Court ruling ordering the government to “facilitate” his return. In April 2024, Clinton warned, “the kind of threats that you hear coming out of Donald Trump should scare everyone because with an authoritarian, you never know what side of the bed they’ll wake up on.”
A homeless man got the best surprise of his life Wednesday when he won $1 million in the California lottery. Thanks to the random scratcher he bought at San Luis Obispo’s Sandy’s Liquor, he may now fulfill his dream of owning his own home. The store’s manager, Wilson Samaan, said the man is a longtime customer and a “good, trustful person.” Samaan said he was “so excited” about his friend’s win and that the man “deserves every penny...I was very excited it happened to a person who deserved it, and he actually needed it.” Samaan couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the numbers on the scratcher. “He’s like, ‘Wilson, come over here, is that true, is that real?’” Samaan recalled. “I scanned it and I’m like, ‘Bro, you hit the jackpot!’” Samaan ended up driving his friend to the closest California Lottery office to ensure the ticket made it. The man will use his winnings to buy a house and a car and invest the rest. The chances of winning the reward is one in 2.92 million. Five of the game’s top prizes are still unclaimed.
Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death has been revealed around two months after her sudden passing at 39. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People magazine Wednesday that Trachtenberg died from natural causes. They said her death was a result of complications of diabetes mellitus. The actress was found dead in a New York City apartment on Feb. 26 after officers received a 911 call. They subsequently found Trachtenberg unresponsive but reported no signs of foul play. Throughout her career, Trachtenberg played a handful of beloved roles across film and television. She was widely known for playing the eponymous heroine from the 1996 film Harriet the Spy, and later touched audiences through her roles as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl and Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. At the time of Trachtenberg’s death, several of her co-stars paid tribute on social media. “This was the first day I met Michelle,” Blake Lively wrote on Instagram in February alongside a photo of her and Trachtenberg from Gossip Girl. “She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%.”
President Donald Trump’s tariffs have led to an apparent run on vehicles as consumers try to make their purchases before the duties take effect. But one company in particular isn’t cashing in on the surge: Elon Musk’s Tesla. The electric vehicle manufacturer’s dominance in the California electric vehicle market is slipping, Business Insider reported Wednesday. Despite being the birthplace of Tesla, sales in the Golden State receded for the sixth straight quarter, with registrations down 15 percent in early 2025. The company’s downward spiral, marked by its steepest quarterly loss in over a year, comes as the state’s car market actually sees a boost ahead of anticipated tariffs, according to the California New Car Dealers Association. In the meantime, Tesla’s share in the California market dropped 55.5 percent—to 43.9 percent—between the first quarters of 2024 and 2025, according to data from CNCDA. The drop in registrations is despite the carmaker’s release of a new version of its top-selling Model Y in January. Tesla has likely been hurt by Musk’s very public embrace of right-wing politics, including his involvement with President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The Who, an English rock band formed in 1964, has parted ways with the band’s drummer Zak Starkey, the Guardian reported. Starkey, the son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, first joined the band in 1996. According to the report, Starkey allegedly had a disagreement with the band over his performance at their Royal Albert Hall gig last month. A representative for the band suggested that the decision was mutual, writing: “[The band] have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future.” But a review of the band’s March gig suggested that Who’s lead singer, Roger Daltrey, also complained about Starkey’s performance on stage. The frontman paused their final song, The Song Is Over, and apologized to the audience: “To sing that song I do need to hear the key, and I can’t. All I’ve got is drums going boom, boom, boom. I can’t sing to that.” However, a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post from Starkey, 59, suggested that the breakup wasn’t as warm as the band’s rep claimed. Sharing a photo of himself with Daltery, Starkey quipped that Daltrey will be “bringing formal charges of overplaying” against him.
President Donald Trump’s pick to be Washington’s U.S. attorney has appeared on Russian state media over 150 times, according to an investigation by The Washington Post. Ed Martin did not initially disclose his 2016 to 2024 appearances to the Senate, the newspaper reported. He was tasked with filling out a Senate Judiciary Committee questionnaire before his confirmation hearing, which asks nominees to list all media interviews. Martin, who is currently the interim U.S. attorney for Washington, did not fess up to his appearances on the propaganda networks. He appeared on several channels as a guest commentator from August 2016 to April 2024 and appeared on them more often than any other major cable network during that span. According to the State Department, RT is more than just a media outlet and has also engaged in information operations, covert influence, and military procurement. Earlier this week, a group of high-level officials including lawyers and a former member of Congress sent a letter to the D.C. Court of Appeals urging an investigation into Martin’s conduct.
Santa Fe authorities shared on Tuesday a handful of love notes Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa wrote to each other before they died six days apart, revealing the couple’s deep love for each other. In one of the notes, Hackman called Arakawa a “lovely girl,” adding that he was “thinking of you and the other little guys.” In another he apologized for “having to ask for your help, although it was appreciated” with making her birthday dinner. Hackman suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and seemingly acknowledged that in a letter, saying: “Ho, Ho, I am off to see the Wizard, the Wizz of Achie, Pokie. She stabs me here and stabs me there, she stabs me almost everywhere (almost).” Arakawa would also write to Hackman, updating him on her whereabouts and daily activities. Hackman and Arakawa were both found dead in their New Mexico home in February. Authorities ultimately determined that Arakawa died a week before Hackman from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, and that Hackman passed away from a combination of advanced Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, and high blood pressure. The couple’s funeral was a private ceremony held in April with only close friends and family in attendance.
A West Point graduate became the first woman to ever complete the three-day Best Ranger Competition. First Lt. Gabrielle White, 25, was the only woman among 103 men to compete in the grueling marathon, which took place between April 11 to 13 in Georgia. White and her teammate, Captain Seth Deltenre, placed 14th overall, with only 16 teams out of the original 52 pairs making it through to the end of the competition. White’s historic act comes at a time when the administration is trying to push women out of the military. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on the Shawn Ryan Show in November that “straight up,” women should not be in combat roles. “It hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated,” he said. In 2022, White graduated from Ranger school, which only lifted its ban against women in 2015. Back in March, Hegseth released a memo ordering the military to examine any changes in fitness standards in the army since 2015, and “why those standards changed and the impact of those changes.” The army posted about the competition on social media, but has not yet publicly recognized White for her accomplishment. The marathon White participated in consisted of physical tests, land navigation, helicopter missions, and weapon qualification.