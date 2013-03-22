Hillary Clinton Joins Women in the World Summit

CHEAT SHEET
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Feb. 14. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty)

    It’s official, Hillary Clinton will make an appearance at the fourth annual Women in the World Summit—one of her first since leaving the State Department. Clinton has been a part of Women in the World since the very beginning, having appeared at every summit. The former secretary of State will join Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Ambassador Susan Rice, and other influential names on the stage at Lincoln Center. The event is set to take place April 4 and 5 in New York City.

