Hillary Clinton Joins Women in the World Summit

It’s official, Hillary Clinton will make an appearance at the fourth annual Women in the World Summit—one of her first since leaving the State Department. Clinton has been a part of Women in the World since the very beginning, having appeared at every summit. The former secretary of State will join Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Ambassador Susan Rice, and other influential names on the stage at Lincoln Center. The event is set to take place April 4 and 5 in New York City.