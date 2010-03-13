0
Hillary Clinton on CNN
Israel's announcement that it would build contested settlements wasn't just embarrassing to then-visiting Vice President Joe Biden—it was insulting, says Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who didn't mince words on The Situation Room, explaining that people "on both sides" are undermining the peace process.
Israel's announcement that it would build contested settlements wasn't just embarrassing to then-visiting Vice President Joe Biden—it was insulting, says Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who didn't mince words on The Situation Room, explaining that people "on both sides" are undermining the peace process.