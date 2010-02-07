Hillary Clinton on the Super Bowl
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talked tough on Iran and North Korea on State of the Union Sunday, but she didn't have much to offer when it came to questions about football. She and Bill will be watching the game as "interested observers." CNN
