Hillary Clinton Praises ‘Relentless’ GOP Tactics on Abortion
I TOLD YOU SO?
Hillary Clinton in a new interview praised the Republican Party for its “relentless” anti-abortion tactics, while blaming Democratic voters for dismissing her warnings on the matter as “alarmist.” She also denied that she personally bore any culpability for inaction on the issue during her time in the Senate. The former secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate made the comments as part of a promotional tour for her upcoming book, The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America, and represent her most comprehensive comments on the matter since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. “One thing I give the right credit for is they never give up,” she told The New York Times. “They are relentless. You know, they take a loss, they get back up, they regroup, they raise more money… It’s tremendously impressive the way that they operate. And we have nothing like it on our side.” She also issued a stark warning about the future of women’s rights if Donald Trump is elected again this fall—while predicting that Democratic voters would again dismiss her concerns. “Oh, my God, there she goes again,” she said, adopting the tone of a Times reader after hearing her warning. “I mean, she’s just so, you know, so out there.” She added later: “I know history will prove me right.”