Hillary Clinton Says She’ll Nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize on Key Condition

President Donald Trump’s desperate campaign push for a Nobel Peace Prize may have support from the most unlikely of sources: Hillary Clinton.

Speaking to the Raging Moderates podcast, hosted by Fox News’ token liberal commentator Jessica Tarlov, Clinton begrudgingly admitted she would nominate her 2016 rival and longtime nemesis for the prestigious honor if he managed to convince Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

“I understand from everything I’ve read, he very much would like to receive the Nobel Peace Prize,” Clinton said ahead of Trump’s crunch talks with Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Donald Trump continues to attack and insult Hillary Clinton nearly a decade on from their heated 2016 race. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war where Putin is the aggressor, invading a neighboring country, trying to change the borders… without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor… if we could pull that off, if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize,” she added.

Clinton, a former secretary of state in the Obama administration, also listed other requirements Trump must meet to get her backing, including ensuring Putin withdraws from all Ukrainian territory that Russia has invaded and ruling out any land swaps as part of a ceasefire deal.

“You can dream, Jessica, you can dream, and I’m dreaming that for whatever combination of reasons, including the elusive Nobel Peace Prize, President Trump may actually stand up to Putin,” Clinton said.

Trump heads into Friday’s summit with his Russian counterpart having made no secret of his desire for a Nobel Peace Prize.

He insists he’s already stopped multiple wars during his second term, including brokering a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House earlier this month and taking credit for easing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Donald Trump posted "HIGH STAKES!!!" on Truth Social just hours before his Alaska meeting with Vladimir Putin. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getti Images

In June, Trump complained on Truth Social that he would not be handed a Nobel Prize “no matter what I do,” even if he solved the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

On the eve of his meeting with Putin, Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv also reported that Trump called the country’s finance minister, Jens Stoltenberg, “out of the blue” to beg for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

What will sting even more for Trump is that four other U.S. presidents have received the award since its creation in 1901, including his other nemesis, Barack Obama, in 2009.

Concerns remain that Trump, who has long vowed to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours of returning to the White House, will fail to convince Putin to agree to any form of ceasefire on Friday.

Trump himself admitted to Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show that there is a “25 percent” chance it will not be a “successful meeting.”