Hillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump for Picking Election Denier J.D. Vance as VP
Hillary Clinton criticized Donald Trump, her former opponent in the 2016 presidential election, for picking election skeptic J.D. Vance as his VP. According to Clinton, the move was another way of Trump surrounding himself with loyalists who’d be willing to do his bidding. “Can anyone remind me—why does Trump need a new VP pick in the first place?” Clinton questioned on X, formerly Twitter. “Anything involving the former one not going along with his coup attempt?” Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, refused to allow Trump to bully him into not certifying the 2020 presidential election and has not endorsed his former boss for president. Meanwhile Vance, once a Trump critic, has defended the president’s legal troubles and has falsely cast doubt on the validity of President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win. Trump has tightened his belt on the entire Republican party this year, including by installing election denier Michael Whatley and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as co-chairs of the Republican National Committee.